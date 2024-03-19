TES opens new facility in Virginia
TES, a subsidiary of SK Ecoplant, has opened its new IT asset repurposing and processing facility in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The site is dedicated to extending the lifecycle of technology assets and data centre equipment.
The 128,000-square-foot site is optimised to process Hyperscale and Enterprise equipment, meeting the specialized needs of the local data center sector.
TES is a provider of technology lifecycle management solutions on a global scale, offering services that deliver data security, compliance, and sustainability to clients when they refresh, return or dispose of their corporate and enterprise IT equipment.
In 2022, SK ecoplant, a Korean environmental services market, acquired 100% of TES, making it part of SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate.
The new site is fully certified, including accreditation to R2v3, the leading certification for responsible electronics recycling, and will create over 100 new jobs in the Fredericksburg area.