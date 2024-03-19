TES opens new facility in Virginia

The 128,000-square-foot site is optimised to process Hyperscale and Enterprise equipment, meeting the specialized needs of the local data center sector.

TES is a provider of technology lifecycle management solutions on a global scale, offering services that deliver data security, compliance, and sustainability to clients when they refresh, return or dispose of their corporate and enterprise IT equipment.

In 2022, SK ecoplant, a Korean environmental services market, acquired 100% of TES, making it part of SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate.

The new site is fully certified, including accreditation to R2v3, the leading certification for responsible electronics recycling, and will create over 100 new jobs in the Fredericksburg area.