Malaysia's Kelington Group moves into Germany and Hong Kong

The firm's chief executive officer Raymond Gan said the decision to expand was fuelled by the rebound in the semiconductor market following a contraction in 2023. He described Germany and Hong Kong as key hubs for innovation in these sectors.

He said: “Chipmakers are aggressively expanding production capacity to meet surging demand for chips, driven by factors like geopolitical diversification, and the need for advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, electric vehicles and Industry 4.0. We are well positioned to attract new clients in Germany and Hong Kong, as well as to serve existing clients who are expanding their manufacturing footprint in these regions."

Kelington Group provides Ultra High Purity (UHP) gas delivery solutions to the electronics and semiconductor industry. The Bursa Malaysia listed company serves clients in the oil and gas, oleo-chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, biotechnology and medical industries.