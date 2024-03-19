Samsung to use MR-MUF tech in a bid to boost its HBM yields?

According to Reuters, Samsung has recently issued purchase orders for MR-MUF tools. It asserts that Samsung made the move to ramp up its HBM production yields since HBM is in high demand from AI chip firms. Samsung has denied the story.

Market observers agree that Samsung has fallen behind rivals SK hynix and Micron in the next-gen memory space. Why? In part because Samsung chose non-conductive film (NCF) as the foundational tech for making advanced memory chips. Most agree MUF is a better technique.

HBM3 and HBM3E are the latest versions of high bandwidth memory chips that are bundled with core microprocessor chips to help process vast amounts of data in generative AI.