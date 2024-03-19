Samsung to use MR-MUF tech in a bid to boost its HBM yields?
Korean memory giant Samsung is rumoured to have purchased a range of chipmaking equipment related to the mass reflow molded underfill (MR-MUF) method.
According to Reuters, Samsung has recently issued purchase orders for MR-MUF tools. It asserts that Samsung made the move to ramp up its HBM production yields since HBM is in high demand from AI chip firms. Samsung has denied the story.
Market observers agree that Samsung has fallen behind rivals SK hynix and Micron in the next-gen memory space. Why? In part because Samsung chose non-conductive film (NCF) as the foundational tech for making advanced memory chips. Most agree MUF is a better technique.
HBM3 and HBM3E are the latest versions of high bandwidth memory chips that are bundled with core microprocessor chips to help process vast amounts of data in generative AI.
"Samsung had to do something to ramp up its HBM (production) yields ... adopting MUF technique is a little bit of swallow-your-pride type thing for Samsung, because it ended up following the technique first used by SK Hynix," one of the sources told Reuters.