US launches AI competition with $70m prize fund

It published a Notice of Intent (NOI) to launch the competition, which it hopes will improve collaborations among industry, academia, federal laboratories, and state and local government agencies. The body expects to open the AI for Resilient Manufacturing competition in early spring 2024. This funding opportunity will be announced on Grants.gov and the websites of NIST’s Office of Advanced Manufacturing and Manufacturing USA.

In parallel, NIST plans to create a new Manufacturing USA institute focused on using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the resilience of US manufacturing. It will focus on research and development projects, employer-led sectoral partnerships and training resources.