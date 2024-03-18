US launches AI competition with $70m prize fund
The Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is setting aside USD 70 million to improve the deployment of AI in manufacturing.
It published a Notice of Intent (NOI) to launch the competition, which it hopes will improve collaborations among industry, academia, federal laboratories, and state and local government agencies. The body expects to open the AI for Resilient Manufacturing competition in early spring 2024. This funding opportunity will be announced on Grants.gov and the websites of NIST’s Office of Advanced Manufacturing and Manufacturing USA.
In parallel, NIST plans to create a new Manufacturing USA institute focused on using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the resilience of US manufacturing. It will focus on research and development projects, employer-led sectoral partnerships and training resources.
“Manufacturers that make smart use of AI to improve operational performance and strengthen supply chains will be more productive and resilient as they compete in an increasingly crowded global marketplace,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Laurie E. Locascio. “We look forward to reviewing applications for a new Manufacturing USA institute that will strengthen the national economy by helping domestic manufacturers maximize the potential of AI.”