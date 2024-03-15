ACS Industries receives $9.9m grant to advance hydrogen tech

It has handed out a USD 9.9 million grant to the firm as part of its 2031 “Hydrogen Shot” goal. The aim is to create a robust and resilient hydrogen supply chain in the US while also creating impactful clean energy jobs.

ACS describes itself as the world’s largest vertically integrated knitted wire mesh manufacturer. It says it will use the funding to research how to reduce the use of sparce precious metals in electrolyzer construction and industrialize novel manufacturing methods in the production of key PEM electrolyzer components.

This project will comprise: a paid internship for disadvantaged undergraduate students; the development of a certification program for operation and maintenance of technical manufacturing equipment to help train the workforce; and the establishment of a DAC-based factory with an initial 60 clean energy jobs.

ACS will be collaborate with project partners Plug Power, Tanury Industries and the University of California.