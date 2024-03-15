UK chip sector can now access EUR 1.3bn of EU funds

The UK's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.has confirmed that it has joined the EU’s ‘Chips Joint Undertaking’ project, which was launched by the European Commission in November 2023. Joining provides access to the EUR 1.3 billion fund set aside to support research in semiconductor technologies up to 2027.

The UK has joined the initiative as a “Participating State”, allowing the country to collaborate more closely with European partners on semiconductor innovation and assume a role in setting research priorities.

The first tranche of money will be an initial UK5 million granted this year by the UK government, with an additional UK30 million promised between 2025 and 2027. Tens of thousands of UK companies are now eligible for Horizon Europe grants, which are worth £450,000 to a business on average.