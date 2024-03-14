Nordson EFD opens new Latin America tech center

The company states in a press release that this new lab will allow manufacturers in the region to get timely feedback on fluid dispensing equipment for their assembly fluid, parts, substrates, and production requirements.

Customers can either travel to the lab or ship assembly assets to the lab, which is equipped with the latest fluid dispensing technology including the full range of Nordson EFD’s automated dispensing systems, valves, controllers, progressive cavity pumps, jetting systems, and syringe dispensers. Customers can also learn how to operate EFD systems during product training sessions.

The lab is equipped with a 3D printer, scales, and other measurement equipment to determine the correct fluid dispensing equipment for each customer’s unique application requirements.