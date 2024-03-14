Teltonika boost capacity with new robotic assembly line

Together with a new electronics manufacturing facility and its PCB factory construction in progress, the electronics group continues to expand its manufacturing capacity by adding new equipment to the production floor.

At the group's EMS unit, a fourth robotic assembly line has been installed. The line comprises several assembly cells interconnected by conveyor belts. Each cell is dedicated to a specific box-build operation. Equipped with robotic manipulators, these cells perform precise actions, including transferring device housings, placing necessary components, inserting PCBAs fitting device enclosures, and others. After each step, a camera conducts quality control before advancing the device along the conveyor belt to the next stage, the company writes in a press release.

In the coming year, the company says that it will introduce additional testing equipment onto the production floor.

"To enhance efficiency and speed in this process, we employ testing robots. These systems feature two robotic hands and can accommodate 16-24 testing fixtures. The robotic cell is divided into two sides, each capable of testing a specific product. Firmware is flashed before testing to ensure optimal performance," the press release reads.

However, Teltonika is not done just yet. By the second and third quarters of 2024, the company will have added two more SMT lines, bringing the EMS provider's total to 10 operational lines by the end of the year.