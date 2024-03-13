Fideltronik to close manufacturing operation in Gdańsk

Headquartered in Sucha Beskidzka, Fideltronik is Poland's largest EMS provider, with 100% Polish capital. The company employs 2,500 people across five sites – offering the company a total floor area of 40,000 square metres.

Back in December last year, Evertiq reported about the company's decision to invest in a new production facility in Krakow. And now, after 15 years of operation, Fideltronik has decided to close its manufacturing operations in Gdańsk.

In the LinkedIn post, the operations manager writes that his final task, liquidating the branch, has been the most difficult task he's been handed. While it has been a "truly unique experience", he still hopes he will never have to use that experience again, at future workplaces.

Tomasz Jasiński thanked his team for the years together, especially the people who stayed with him until the very end and "turned off the light" together with him.