Volvo Cars invests in Breathe for next-gen fast charging
Volvo Cars has partnered up with Breathe Battery Technologies (Breathe), becoming the first car company to get access to the latest version of its patented, algorithm-enabled charging software.
Volvo Cars will integrate Breathe’s software in its own in-house developed battery management platform to optimise and improve the performance of its charging technology.
The carmaker will implement the new technology in its new generation fully electric cars, and the company expect it will reduce the time it takes to charge your fully electric Volvo from 10% to 80% charging state by as much as 30%, while maintaining the same energy density and range. Volvo Cars states in a press release that the charging time improvements will last across the full battery life cycle – without impacting its health status.
The collaboration with Breathe is the result of a sourcing agreement for its flagship product, Breathe Charge, and represents the latest investment by the Volvo Cars Tech Fund.
“The investment and commercial partnership with Breathe helps us address a familiar pain point for electric car customers and makes our charging performance even more competitive,” says Ann-Sofie Ekberg, CEO of the Volvo Cars Tech Fund. “Faster charging times, in the range where customers typically fast charge, represent a major step in the right direction as we continue to boost electric mobility and make it available to more people.”