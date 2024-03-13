Volvo Cars invests in Breathe for next-gen fast charging

Volvo Cars will integrate Breathe’s software in its own in-house developed battery management platform to optimise and improve the performance of its charging technology.

The carmaker will implement the new technology in its new generation fully electric cars, and the company expect it will reduce the time it takes to charge your fully electric Volvo from 10% to 80% charging state by as much as 30%, while maintaining the same energy density and range. Volvo Cars states in a press release that the charging time improvements will last across the full battery life cycle – without impacting its health status.

The collaboration with Breathe is the result of a sourcing agreement for its flagship product, Breathe Charge, and represents the latest investment by the Volvo Cars Tech Fund.