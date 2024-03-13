© NCAB
NCAB appoints new VP Global Sales
Arjan Sinoo, currently Managing Director of NCAB Group Benelux, has been promoted to the position of VP Global Sales and member of the Group Management of NCAB as he takes over the position from Howard Goff, who has been appointed VP and president North America.
"With our continued geographical expansion and growing organisation, continuous development of our sales model and coordination of global sales activities are of utmost importance. We welcome Arjan Sinoo, who joined NCAB through the acquisition of Flatfield in 2020, to this global role with his energy and knowledge. In addition to having been the MP of Benelux he has also been responsible for developing and coordinating NCAB’s sales in the areas of EV Charging and Green Tech," says NCAB Group CEO Peter Kruk in a press release.