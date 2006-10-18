Intel moves from Foxconn to Asustek

Intel is according to DigiTimes moving from sourcing WLAN modules from Foxconn to use Asustek as supplier for those products instead.

Intel has earlier sourced its WLAN modules for its Centrino platform from Foxconn but according to DigiTimes sources Intel has now decided to use Asustek as supplier for those products instead.



Asustek and Foxconn had been Intel's top Taiwan suppliers for Centrino-based 802.11b/g modules, but Intel stopped ordering the WLAN modules from Foxconn in the third quarter of this year, DigiTimes sources indicated.



Intel has two other Taiwan-based suppliers for Centrino-based WLAN modules - Gemtek Technology and Universal Scientific Industrial (USI). Gemtek also supplies Intel with 802.11 b/g modules, while USI makes 802.11 a/b/g modules, the sources said.



According to DigiTimes Foxconn declined to comment the rumors.



DigiTimes now expects Asustek to take benefit from the released orders at Intel.