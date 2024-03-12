“On the one hand, we are sad that an era of more than 100 years in the heart of the City of Roth is coming to an end,” says the Roth plant manager, Wolfgang Reichel, in a press release. “On the other hand, we are pleased that we have now completed our complicated relocation and have set ourselves up in our Factory of the Future.”

Step by step, a total of 870 staff members working in production, warehousing, quality assurance, and administration as well as 180 pieces of machinery completed the relocation. Given the automotive industry’s stringent requirements, this move was a logistical puzzle. Every single product required a fresh approval procedure for the new location. For instance, Leoni ran no fewer than about 1,800 sampling procedures, from simple basis documentation through to 3,000-hour tests.

The foundation stone of Leoni's Factory of the Future was laid in 2016 and in 2019 the construction work passed its final inspection.