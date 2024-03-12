CE3S opens new distribution center in Florida

With a strong presence and clientele in Florida for many years, CE3S recognised the need to boost its support infrastructure with a physical distribution and warehouse location.

"This expansion represents a significant milestone for CE3S as we continue to prioritize the needs of our customers in the Florida market," said Jeremy Wagner - President/CEO at CE3S, in a press release. "Establishing a distribution center in Orlando emphasizes our dedication to providing efficient and personalized service to our clients.”

Leading the operations at the new Orlando distribution center is Dave Fields, who joined CE3S last year.