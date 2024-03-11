US could add CXMT to its list of sanctioned Chinese firms

Hefei-based CXMT is China's top manufacturer of dynamic random access memory chips. It has avoided sanctions so far, and has been sourcing less sophisticated memory manufacturing equipment (which is not prohibited) from Applied Materials and Lam Research.

But now Bloomberg has reported that the US is re-thinking its stance. This is thanks to speculation that CXMT has been developing HBM manufacturing capacity for a year. HBM is in high demand thanks to its data processing speed and performance compared with traditional DRAM. If CXMT has achieved a breakthrough, China's domestic firms will be standing by to take advantage. They include giants such as Huawei, which has struggled since being sanctioned by the US in 2019.

The US's Entity List currently includes Shenzhen-based Huawei, Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co, and Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. It was created to stifle the development of China's advanced chip industry, and its ability to develop military and AI chip tech.