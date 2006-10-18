Flip Chip and WLPs experience strong growth

According to a new report frpm TechSearch International Flip chip and wafer-level package sales will grow more than 24% between 2005 and 2010.

The performance and form factor are expected to continue to drive the flip chip development.



Flip chip interconnect is expanding into high performance logic to a variety of devices found in wireless products. An increasing number of suppliers of ASICs, FPGAs, DSPs, chipsets, graphics, and microprocessors are expanding their use of flip chip in package (FCIP).