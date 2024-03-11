NXP workers prepare to strike over wage demands

The FNV union said the first strike action will take place tomorrow at NXP's Nijmegen facility. It argues that NXP's 3,000 employees deserve a bigger share of the company's rising revenues. NXP delivered full-year 2023 revenue of USD 13.28 billion, an increase of 1% year-on-year. In the fourth quarter, revenue was USD 3.42 billion, an increase of 3% over 2023.

NXP believes the 9% demand is "irresponsible". A spokesperson said: "The cost increase as a result of FNV's total package of requirements is well into double figures. FNV's salary requirement does not come close to the inflation of 3.8 percent for 2023, or the current forecast of 2.9 percent for 2024."

It is not clear exactly how many employees will go on strike this week. NXP management says it is talking to the other unions, VHP2, De Unie, and CNV, and will invite FNV to join the discussions for a new collective agreement.

