Mediatek leads the smartphone chipset market

The Q4 2023 report revealed Mediatek, Apple, and Qualcomm to be the top three chipset providers across the market by quantity. Obviously it was a great period for Mediatek, the Taiwanese firm that supplies many of the more affordable Android-based devices in the market. Its shipments rose by 21% year over year.

In value terms Apple was top, grossing USD 87 billion in the quarter. That's 20% more than in the same period last year. In fourth place, Huawei-owned HiSilicon generated USD 7 billion in revenue for 7 million units sold. This was a good performance for a Chinese company, as was that of Unisoc, which shipped 24% more chipsets year-on-year.

Going in the opposite direction was Samsung Semiconductor. Its shipments fell by 48% and revenue decreased by 44% to USD 5 billion. However, It is expected to perform much better in 2024 when it will start shipping its Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ flagship models.