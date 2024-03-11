TSMC has its best ever February as sales hit $5.77bn

Its USD 5.77 billion total was its best ever for February, though revenue for the month was still more than 15% below the total in January. The month-on-month decline was largely due to holidays and the smaller number of working days in February.

For the first two months of the year, TSMC generated consolidated sales of USD 1.25 billion, up 9.4 percent from a year earlier. As a result, share prices rose and analysts praised the results, which they said reflected ongoing demand for artificial intelligence applications. TSMC had previously said it expected its first quarter sales to range between USD 18.0 billion and USD 18.8 billion.

TSMC is rushing ahead with its expansion plans. It just opened its first chip plant in Japan in Kumamoto, with a second Japanese facility now under construction. It has also made a USD 40 billion two manufacturing plants in Arizona, US. The first is already make chips with its advanced 3 nanometer process, and expects to move to its 2nm node later this year.