Dutch government to ASML: please don't go

ASML is arguably the jewel in the crown for the Netherlands. It is the only company in the world that can make extreme ultraviolet machines (EUVs), which enable foundries to make advanced chips. This has made the lithography specialist the country's biggest company, and its greatest strategic asset.

However, new reports say ASML is alarmed at the prospect of tighter immigration controls in the Netherlands since an estimated 40% of its employees are from overseas. ASML says further restrictions would prevent it from growing. As a result, it is considering a re-location.

ASML CEO Peter Wennick, told The Guardian: "Ultimately, we can only grow this company if there are enough qualified people. We prefer to do that here, but if we cannot get those people here, we will get those people in Eastern Europe or in Asia or in the United States."

Statements like this are obviously ringing alarm bells in the government. De Telegraaf has reported that there is now a cross-ministry effort codenamed Operation Beethoven to keep ASML in the Netherlands. It speculates that France could be a possible destination for re-location.