SEMI Europe advises against export controls

SEMI Europe set out its position in an advisory paper published this week. It argued that while the EU is right to consider the risks of geopolitical rivals appropriating its technology, it should still consider free trade as the best way to ensure security.

SEMI Europe set out its position in the context of the US's growing export sanctions against China. The US government has introduced restrictions that make it harder for Chinese companies to get access to the machines needed to make the advanced chips need to make next-gen AI applications, data centres and military tech.

SEMI warned that heavy-handed sanction could "undermine the potential success of the European Chips Act." This act It entered into force on 21 September 2023 to ensure the resilience of supply chains and reduce external dependencies. The EU has set a target of doubling its global market share in semiconductors to 20% by the end of the decade.