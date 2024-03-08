Marvell extends deal with TSMC on 2nm platform
Marvell Technology is collaborating with chiop maker TSMC to develop the industry’s first technology platform to produce 2nm semiconductors optimised for accelerated infrastructure.
The data infrastructure specialist is, like so many others, targeting the AI space with this announcement. Specifically it is seeking to support future artificial intelligence workloads that require high levels of performance, power, area, and transistor density.
The Marvell 2nm platform is baed on an IP portfolio that covers the multiple infrastructure requirements, including high-speed long-reach SerDes at speeds beyond 200 Gbps, processor subsystems, encryption engines, system-on-chip fabrics, chip-to-chip interconnects, and a variety of high-bandwidth physical layer interfaces for compute, memory, networking and storage architectures.
This delivers highly differentiated analog, mixed-signal, and foundational IP, which can build accelerated infrastructure capable of delivering on the promise of AI.
Sandeep Bharathi, chief development officer at Marvell, said: “Our partnership with TSMC on our 5nm, 3nm and now 2nm platforms has been instrumental in helping Marvell expand the boundaries of what can be achieved in silicon. We take a modular approach to semiconductor design R&D, focusing first on qualifying foundational analog, mixed-signal IP and advanced packaging that can be used across a broad spectrum of devices. This allows us to bring innovations such as process manufacturing advances faster to market.”