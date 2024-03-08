Marvell extends deal with TSMC on 2nm platform

The data infrastructure specialist is, like so many others, targeting the AI space with this announcement. Specifically it is seeking to support future artificial intelligence workloads that require high levels of performance, power, area, and transistor density.

The Marvell 2nm platform is baed on an IP portfolio that covers the multiple infrastructure requirements, including high-speed long-reach SerDes at speeds beyond 200 Gbps, processor subsystems, encryption engines, system-on-chip fabrics, chip-to-chip interconnects, and a variety of high-bandwidth physical layer interfaces for compute, memory, networking and storage architectures.

This delivers highly differentiated analog, mixed-signal, and foundational IP, which can build accelerated infrastructure capable of delivering on the promise of AI.