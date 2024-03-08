India and the Netherlands collaborate on chip opportunities

They have jointly published the "Indi-Dutch Semiconductor Opportunities" report, which outlines investment opportunities for Dutch companies in India, joint research and development activity and academic exchange initiatives.

The deal represents further evidence of India's determination to become a force in the global semiconductor market. In recent months India has signed MoUs with the US and Japan in semiconductors and is looking to collaborate with South Korea in a similar vein.

Last week, the Indian government rubber stamped a USD 15.2bn budget to build three new semiconductor plants, including the country's first ever fab. The Netherlands is, of course, home to ASML which is the words largest and most influencial maker of lithography tools.

