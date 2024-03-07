Three CEO's – Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars, Peter Carlsson, CEO of Northvolt, and Adrian Clarke, CEO of Novo Energy, placed the cornerstone for the future gigafactory to officially start the construction of their joint electrification efforts.

"This cornerstone ceremony signifies the realization of our joint vision to establish a world-class battery gigafactory on the West Coast of Sweden," said Adrian Clarke, CEO of Novo Energy in a press release. "By leveraging the expertise and resources of both Northvolt and Volvo Cars, we can accelerate the transition towards sustainable mobility and make Gothenburg, the region’s automotive capital, an important hub for the fast-growing Nordic battery industry.”

The joint venture is growing rapidly and to plans to double its workforce from 250 to 500 by the end of the year. Throughout 2024, Novo Energy is proactively recruiting – both in Sweden and abroad – talent specialised in R&D, Engineering and Construction. These recruitment efforts will intensify in 2025, focusing on manufacturing roles to prepare for the start of production in the following year.

Battery cells from the gigafactory will only travel a few meters into Volvo’s new Battery Assembly which is being built directly adjacent to the gigafactory.