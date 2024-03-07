Nexteer beaks ground on Mexican expansion

“Nexteer’s new, state-of-the-art Mexico Technical Center supports our strategy for creating a diversified and balanced approach across our products, customers and footprint by expanding our engineering capabilities to more effectively and efficiently serve our OEM customers’ needs in Mexico,” said Milavec. “The Mexico Technical Center will serve as the hub of engineering activity for Nexteer Mexico by providing local engineering support for customers, including prototyping, product validation, testing and vehicle systems integration.”

The new facility is expected to be completed in 2026. The company anticipates that the expanded MXTC will create more than 350 new jobs by the end of 2026.

The new 8,350 square metre MXTC facility will feature, Electric Power Steering (EPS) & steering column innovation & technical support, Pre-production prototype capabilities, Product validation capabilities, Vehicle integration & testing capabilities as well as office areas for customer support services & business functions.