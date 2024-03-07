Delta Impact accelerates growth in the PCB market

By concentrating resources and expertise, the company aims not only to solidify its current standing but also to explore new avenues for development and expansion within the PCB sector. The decision to establish a dedicated division within Delta Impact is part of a strategic vision for sustained growth.

“We believe that this strategic decision will enable us to better serve our customers, and strengthen our competitive position, in the PCB sector. This move aligns with our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and maintaining a competitive edge. We are not just aiming to be one of the Top 3 UK-owned PCB suppliers; we aspire to be a globally recognised leading PCB supplier” says Eamon Francis, Managing Director at Delta Impact in a press release.

Delta Impact is headquartered in the UK, but has a global global reach. The company has been operating since 1988 and is part of the Easby Group.