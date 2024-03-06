Green Circuits enhances capabilities with new machinery

The addition of conformal coating capability to its service portfolio expands the company's ability to meet customer needs.

The iCoat-5 JetSelect is designed to meet the escalating demands for precision in conformal coating applications. This system integrates advanced jetting valve technology with precision coating valves, delivering accuracy in critical areas while ensuring enhanced speed in those less stringent. Key features of the iCoat-5 JetSelect include micro coating facilitated by the JET-8600 pneumatic jetting valve, a gantry running accuracy of ±0.02 mm (20 µm), five axes of movement, and a single-head rotational turret design supporting up to three valves.