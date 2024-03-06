Green Circuits enhances capabilities with new machinery
San Jose-based EMS provider, Green Circuits, has expanded its capabilities with the acquisition of an iCoat-5 JetSelect Ultra High Precision Conformal Coating Machine from Anda Technologies
The addition of conformal coating capability to its service portfolio expands the company's ability to meet customer needs.
The iCoat-5 JetSelect is designed to meet the escalating demands for precision in conformal coating applications. This system integrates advanced jetting valve technology with precision coating valves, delivering accuracy in critical areas while ensuring enhanced speed in those less stringent. Key features of the iCoat-5 JetSelect include micro coating facilitated by the JET-8600 pneumatic jetting valve, a gantry running accuracy of ±0.02 mm (20 µm), five axes of movement, and a single-head rotational turret design supporting up to three valves.
“We are committed to providing our customers with comprehensive solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability,” said Green Circuits’ CEO Michael W. Hinshaw, Jr in a press release. “The iCoat-5 JetSelect enables us to deliver superior conformal coating services that enhance the performance and longevity of our customers' products.”