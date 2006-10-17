CAPLINQ signs agreement to represent Profound Materials in EMEA

CAPLINQ Nederland has announced its plans to represent Profound Material Technology Co., Ltd to its customer base in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Under the terms of the agreement, CAPLINQ will represent Profound Materials' soldering materials line with focus on their solder sphere offering.



"We are truly excited about with this joint business venture with Chris Perabo and the CAPLINQ Nederland team," remarked Audrey Huang, Marketing and Sales Department Manager for Profound Materials. "We truly believe that with the reputation and expertise of Mr. Perabo, which is well known in the semiconductor industry, we will be well positioned to capitalize on all the business opportunities in the European semiconductor market."

