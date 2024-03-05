VDL TBP Electronics boosts production capacity with Rena Electronica
VDL TBP Electronics has taken a significant step in increasing its production capacity and strengthening the collaboration with its sister company Rena Electronica.
"We have recently invested in a state-of-the-art SMT assembly line from ASMPT via Partnertec, enabling us to significantly ramp up our output and enhance operational efficiency," VDL TBP Electronics writes in a press release
The investment enables the company, on the one hand, to meet ever-growing demand from customers and to further solidify its position in the electronics industry. On the other hand, it enhances the synergy between VDL TBP Electronics and Rena Electronica.
The new ASMPT SMT assembly line will be operational in May, allowing the company to respond more effectively to changing market conditions and bring our assembly services to market more adequately.
"This investment aids us in achieving our growth objectives and in continuing to supply our partners with high-quality printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs)," the press release continues.