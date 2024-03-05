Exyte acquires CollabraTech Solutions

The US-based company specialises in the design, development, and optimisation of ultrahigh purity critical process equipment for highly complex semiconductor manufacturing. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, CollabraTech Solutions employs approximately 70 people. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the purchase agreement.

CollabraTech has been in operation since 2013, the company offers distribution systems and configurable system components for high-purity, inert, and reactive materials. CollabraTech Solutions' services include development, prototyping, design-for-manufacture, systems integration and maintenance as well as product extension. Customers include major semiconductor device and equipment manufacturers as well as other technology-focused market players. Its sales and service organisation has a global footprint, including high-tech facility markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

"By acquiring CollabraTech Solutions, we enhance our vertical integration, as their offerings seamlessly align with our Technology & Services business area. We are excited to welcome the CollabraTech Solutions employees to Exyte. Through the acquisition of highly specialized companies, we bring complementary technology, experience, and value creation into our company, while also unlocking additional revenue opportunities. The strategic advancement of T&S supports our profitable growth," says Exyte CEO Dr. Wolfgang Büchele in a press release.

Exyte is pursuing its "Pathway to Ten", aiming to achieve sales of ten billion euros by 2027 at the latest.

CollabraTech Solutions is the fourth acquisition to strengthen Exyte's Technology & Services business area, following the acquisitions of US based Critical Process Systems Group (CPS) and Airgard, Inc., as well as the Germany-based Intega.