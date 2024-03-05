Siemens Mobility to invest €115m in UK facility
The new factory is expected to be operational by 2026, positioned to meet the growing demand for rail technology. Approximately 800 local manufacturing, research, engineering, and support staff will transition to the new site.
Siemens Mobility is investing EUR 115 million to establish a rail infrastructure manufacturing, digital engineering and R&D centre in Chippenham, UK.
The new facility, set to replace the existing factory in 2026, will be a key facility for Siemens Mobility's future projects in rail technology, providing an efficient site to build the next generation of conventional and digital rail signalling and control systems for Britain. Siemens says that the transition, including the transfer of all local staff, totalling approximately 800, will not cause any interruption in production.
“This new €115 million investment underscores our unwavering commitment to Chippenham and the UK. It builds upon our significant investments in a state-of-the-art Train Manufacturing Facility and Rail Village in Goole, further solidifying our long-term commitment to the advancement of the UK's rail industry,” says Karl Blaim, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Siemens Mobility, in the press release.