Siemens Mobility to invest €115m in UK facility

Siemens Mobility is investing EUR 115 million to establish a rail infrastructure manufacturing, digital engineering and R&D centre in Chippenham, UK.

The new facility, set to replace the existing factory in 2026, will be a key facility for Siemens Mobility's future projects in rail technology, providing an efficient site to build the next generation of conventional and digital rail signalling and control systems for Britain. Siemens says that the transition, including the transfer of all local staff, totalling approximately 800, will not cause any interruption in production.