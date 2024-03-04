Pentagon Tech to open $50m precision cleaning facility
Pentagon Technologies Group is set to launch a new precision cleaning facility in Mesa, Arizona to serve local chip fabs. It should be operational by late 2024.
The company, a subsidiary of Japanese manufacturer Kurita Water Industries, specialises in cleaning machine parts critical to the semiconductor wafer process line. Its services include cleanroom protocol and certification, protocol monitoring, sustained cleaning, tool acceptance, equipment front-end module (EFEM) certification, NEBB certified and other services throughout the life cycle of the fab.
With this move, Pentagon is targeting the flourishing ecosystem of chip fabs in the Arizona area. Among the companies active in the state are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Amkor Technology and Intel. The new Airspace 65,500-square-foot facility is expected to generate 300 jobs.
“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Mesa in building a cutting-edge facility to support the growth of semiconductor fabs in Arizona. Our facility will have the capability to provide precision cleaning to industry leaders on the most advanced semiconductor tools in the industry,” said Dave Christeson, CEO of Pentagon.