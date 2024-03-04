US launches $2.25m SiC packaging prize

The USD 2.25 million contest invites competitors to propose, design, build, and test state-of-the-art SiC semiconductor packaging designs that will work more effectively in high-voltage environments such as energy storage. The project is part of the American-Made Challenges program.

The underlying aim of the prize fund is to accelerate sustainability. Silicon carbide is the raw material for semiconductors but conventional packaging designs make it prone to overheating. With better packaging, SiC power modules can be expanded to higher voltage and higher current ratings. This is of great interest to the renewable energy sector, which is looking for better ways to store power.

The SiC Semiconductor Prize is open to private entities (for-profits and nonprofits), non-federal government entities and individuals. Submissions are due by August 30, 2024.