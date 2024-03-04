Rinchem opens hazmat warehouse in Arizona

The new facility is Rinchem's second in the region. It comprises 123,516 square feet of floor space, which translates to 16,000 pallet positions. The plant also offers:

ISO container yard for secure containerized storage.

Dedicated gas pad with 48 storage bays for the segregation of high purity chemicals and gases.

Temperature controlled storage ranging from refrigerated and freezer rooms to temperature-controlled zones for flammable and corrosive materials.

Cleanroom services that meet the stringent requirements of the semiconductor industry.

Rinchem says the facility will support an unnamed semiconductor manufacturer in the state. This second Surprise warehouse joins Rinchem’s other hazmat warehouses located in Cornelius, Oregon and Penang, Malaysia.

