EU's Edge-AI body now accepting design proposals

The EU describes PREVAIL as a networked, multi-hub platform providing prototype chip fabrication capability in advanced artificial technology to EU stakeholders. It says the aim is to "position Europe with an easy-access, advanced manufacturing infrastructure enabling users to make early research samples of innovative and trustworthy products and accelerate their commercialisation."

Four organisations are coordinating PREVAIL. They are: France's CEA-Leti, Germany's Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Belgium-headquartered imec and Finland's VTT. ​The consortium says it will build on its advanced 300mm fabrication, design, and test facilities in a coordinated and complementary fashion to create a new multi-hub Test and Experimentation Facility for edge AI Hardware.

The organisation is now installing cleanroom tools and gearing up to fabricate new circuits from across Europe. In most cases, the technology offer will be based on commercial foundry processes, and advanced technology modules will be enhanced in the cleanrooms of the project partners.