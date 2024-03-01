Micron begins volume production of HBM3e memory

The race is on to meet the voracious demand from data centres for memory that combines high-performance with low energy consumption. HBM2 and HBM3 represent the cutting edge right now, and Nvidia has already released its H100 AI GPU with HBM3 memory. AMD's new Instinct MI300X AI GPU also comprises HBM3.

But HBM3e is imminent, and is attracting a lot of attention from advanced chip design firms. Nvidia says its upgraded H200 AI GPU and Blackwell B100 AI GPU will feature HBM3e, as will AMD's new Instinct MI300X AI GPU.

Micron claims its new HBM3e offering will consume 30% less power than the competition, offering pin speeds of 9.2Gbit/s and overall bandwidth of 1.2Tbyte/s. It says its 24Gbyte 8-high HBM3e components will be part of the H200 tensor core GPUs that Nvidia will begin shipping in 2Q24.