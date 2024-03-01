Investor pulls plug on Gallium Semiconductor

Various news sites have reported the news, which is all very sudden given that Gallium was posting update about the expansion of its operations as recently as this month.

But the fresh updates say GaasLabs has withdrawn support for the firm, and will close all of its sites including its R&D center in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. The decision was reportedly made following the death in November 2023 of John Ocampo, the founder of GaasLabs.

A spokesperson for GassLabs said: “John Ocampo our founder has passed. GaasLabs has decided that it will no longer continue to fund Gallium Semiconductor. We will wind down the company and all employees will be released.”

US based private equity fund GaasLabs was founded by John and Susan Ocampo after they led their firm Sirenza Micro Devices to a successful IPO and then sold it to RF Micro Devices Inc in 2007.