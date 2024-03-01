Arrow Electronics and Infineon team up on EV chargers

While most EV owners love their cars, they are not so keen on charging them. The fact is, chargers are slow. And stringent safety and reliability requirements make it hard to speed them up.

However, Arrow is already making progress on this. It has just launched a 30kW DC fast charger reference platform, which includes Infineon’s 1200V CoolSiC Easy power modules, hardware design, embedded firmware, bi-directional charging support and energy metering functionality.

Murdoch Fitzgerald, the Vice President of Global Engineering and Design Services at Arrow, said: “Customers can rely on this collaboration to deliver innovative and leading edge DC faster chargers, accelerate and de-risk design cycles, and get access to a world-class support team enabling them to plan and manage their product roadmap and lifecycles.



