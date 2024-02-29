dSPACE plans to expand production

Not only did the simulation and validation specialist grow its sales in 2023, the number of employees has also grown to now over 2,600 worldwide, with more than 1,500 working at the company headquarters in Paderborn.

The main growth drivers for the dSPACE business are solutions that automotive manufacturers and their suppliers use to validate new developments for electromobility, driver assistance systems, and autonomous cars. Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) systems, the simulators required for this, are currently produced at the dSPACE site in Rathenaustrasse. However, as demand continues to rise it has become necessary for dSPACE to expand production at a new location.

"We are strengthening the Paderborn site with this project of building a new production facility on Ahornallee," says dSPACE CEO Dr. Carsten Hoff in a press release. "Paderborn is and remains the strong home base for our international business."

During 2023, dSPACE founded new regional companies in both India and Sweden and is now represented by local offices in nine countries worldwide.

With the company’s overall growth, the personnel requirements are also increasing.

"We are still looking for well-qualified experts, particularly in the fields of electronics/electrical engineering and IT, who want to work in our sophisticated environment," explains Dr. Carsten Hoff.

Thanks to the new building in Almepark, the production space that becomes available in the buildings on Rathenaustrasse can be converted into office space. Which will allow the company to bring employees currently housed in various rented spaces back to the campus.