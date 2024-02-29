East West shutters North Carolina site

According to a WARN notice filed recently with the North Carolina Department of Commerce the plant closure will effectively result in 97 people losing their jobs, starting with the layoffs of 11 employees on April 22, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The WARN notice did not include any information on when the plant would shut down completely.

According to the company’s website, General Microcircuits, Inc. (GMI) has been operating in Mooresville, since 1980. East West Manufacturing acquired GMI back in 2019, as the company was looking to expand its US-based EMS capabilities and invest in nearshore operations.

East West did not respond to the Charlotte Observer's requests for comments.