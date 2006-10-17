Freescale's DSP selected for 3G basestation

As Time Division-Synchronous Code Division Multiple Access (TD-SCDMA) technology ramps in China as the official standard for third-generation (3G) mobile telephone service, Freescale Semiconductor continues to win major wireless basestation designs.

Datang Mobile Communications Equipment Co., Ltd. (Datang Mobile), one of China's largest government-owned telecom equipment manufacturers, has selected Freescale's MSC8122 quad-core DSP based on StarCore(R) technology for its TD-SCDMA Node-B basestations.



Datang Mobile is leading the way in TD-SCDMA innovations by offering the world's first TD-SCDMA 3G end-to-end systems solutions, which combine TD-SCDMA basestations and handsets. This technology offers high spectrum efficiency and optimally supports dense services in populated areas, effectively alleviating spectrum resource shortages and limitations for carriers.



"As commercial use of the TD-SCDMA standard gains momentum in China, Freescale is working closely with leading telecom equipment makers like Datang to support system-level solutions that speed 3G network deployment," said David Perkins, senior vice president and general manager of Freescale's Networking and Computing Systems Group. "Freescale looks forward to working with Datang to realize the truly profound opportunity that this standard holds for the Chinese market."



The adoption of TD-SCDMA technology promises to dramatically reduce air interferences and increase system capacities, which are highly suitable for operators' asymmetrical data services. The technology is proficient in dynamically adjusting data transmission rates with uplink and

downlink. It also efficiently handles circuit and IP-switched voice and video data payloads, as well as packet data to and from the Internet.



"Freescale's MSC8122 quad-core DSP offers the optimal balance of high performance, low power and programmability that Datang needs for its next-generation TD-SCDMA Node-B basestation designs," said Li Feng, vice president of Datang Mobile. "Freescale is a leader in communications

processing with technology that can help Datang continue to provide world-class products to its customers."



The design win underscores Freescale's success in the 3G basestation market with StarCore DSP technology. The power and advanced capabilities of StarCore technology have helped position Freescale as the number two supplier of programmable DSPs in the industry.



In addition to the MSC8122, Datang also leverages the power and performance of PowerQUICC(TM) processors and RF products from Freescale in its next-generation TD-SCDMA Node-B basestation.