Apple scraps work on electric car

Reports have circulated stating that Apple had as many as 2,000 people working on the project. However, with the dismantling of the project, several of these employees will be shifted to the firm's AI division, according to Bloomberg.



Apple’s COO, Jeff Williams and Kevin Lynch, a vice president in charge of the project, reportedly informed employees of the project’s discontinuation internally on Tuesday. A consequence of Apple abandoning its EV plans is layoffs, however, it’s not clear how many employees will be affected by the decision.