Bittium-led consortium joins forces with Lockheed Martin

In the three-year-project, the members of the consortium and Lockheed Martin will jointly develop methods and capabilities for spectrum usage, which improves the ability to form a tactical situational picture.

The other members of the consortium led by Bittium are the technology research center VTT Oy, and Huld Oy, which offers technological solutions for the space industry, among other things. The framework agreement applies to the years 2024–2026 and its total value is approximately USD 3.7 million distributed among the member companies in proportion to the amount of work done.

The goal of the project is to develop data transfer capabilities on the battlefield in different conditions. One example of this is developing the ability to observe and identify different phenomena, which affects spectrum management and the creation of situational awareness.