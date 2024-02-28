New Hi-tech equipment boosts Escatec's MOEMS production

The high-precision and high-mix Delvotec M17S can accurately and efficiently bond wires (from 17 to 50um) between various sensitive components, contributing to consistent high quality and cost savings, and is already in use for MOEMS production at Escatec Switzerland AG for several customers. The system's flexibility allows it to be repositioned for a variety of wire bonding processes, with change-over taking less than 15 minutes.

MOEMS refer to integrated systems that combine optical, electrical, and mechanical components, in a single highly miniaturised assembly. These systems serve a crucial role in various industries by enabling precise control and manipulation of light-related applications, facilitating devices such as medical diagnostics, telecommunications signal processing, automotive sensors, and compact consumer electronics.

Plans to expand capabilities and grow its presence

CEO Charles-Alexandre Albi says in the press release that the investment is an example of the group's commitment to "continuous innovation and operational excellence," and that “its advanced process control features, versatility, and adaptability, make it an important asset” as Escatec progresses forward on its strategic plans to expand capabilities and grow global market share.

Escatec has been in expansion mode with the group making investments to acquire the latest technologies and capabilities, as well as expanding its global design and production footprint. The group currently has a workforce of 2500-plus employees with production facilities in Malaysia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic, with additional strategic partnerships in Croatia and the United States.