Confidee approved by Terma A/S

“We are honored to announce that we are approved as supplier for Danish Termas Space division”, says Vidar Olsen CEO Confidee in an update.

Confidee, which focuses on supply chain protection, safeguarding data and compliant printed circuits, has provided both ESA and non-ESA printed circuits for the Danish company.

“Our unwavering commitment to compliance and diligent work to achieve Industry Specific standards as the AS9120, is a given for us when working with highly professional actors as Terma A/S and other Tier 1 partners in the Space and Defence industry,” says Olsen.

AS9120 is a globally recognised standard specifically designed for suppliers in the aviation, space and defence industry operated by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG). The standard is proof – as well as a seal of quality – that shows that the company ensures that its products and services meet stringent industry requirements and regulations.