Schaeffler expands with new US manufacturing facility

Schaeffler is investing over USD 230 million in building the new greenfield manufacturing facility located in Dover, Ohio, as well as future expansions in the state until 2032. The company is set to receive incentives via grants and tax credits for these investments – which will create 650 jobs in the state.

Construction of the new facility is scheduled to begin in mid-2024 with an estimated completion in the third quarter of 2025. Once completed, the first phase of the facility will boast roughly 130,000 square feet of manufacturing space dedicated to electric mobility solutions for the automotive industry. Products manufactured at this site will include electric axles for light and medium-duty vehicles.