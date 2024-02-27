OSI Electronics expands its manufacturing network

"Together, we are stronger as we continue to invest in and grow our operations to support our customers around the world," the company writes in a short update.

The site is described as a "nearshore facility" serving the US market. It offers the company a total of 60,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space and sports five high-performance SMT lines.

At the new site, OSI will offer services such as PCB assembly, box-build and complete product assembly and test.