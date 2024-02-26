SK hynix on HBM memory: we've sold out for 2024

The firm has just revealed in a blog post that this year's supply is already sold out. And it expects orders to be huge for 2025 too, with firms such as NVIDIA and AMD designing next-gen products that require HBM3e and HBM4 memory. NVIDIA has already released its H100 AI GPU with HBM3 memory, and it's upgraded H200 AI GPU and Blackwell B100 AI GPU will feature HBM3e memory. AMD's new Instinct MI300X AI GPU also comprises HBM3.

SK hynix vice president Kim Ki-tae said: "With the diversification and advancement of generative AI services, demand for HBM, an AI memory solution, has exploded. HBM, with its high-performance and high-capacity characteristics, is a monumental product that shakes the conventional wisdom that memory semiconductors are only a part of the overall system."

It's further good news for SK hynix. In January, it posted an operating profit of 346 billion won (USD 259 million) for Q4 2023 after four consecutive quarters of loss. SK Hynix expects the overall memory market to record growth in the mid-to-high teens this year as prices continue to improve. It plans to continue focusing on high-performance DRAM products, such as HBM3E and HBM4, to meet the rising demand for AI memory, AI servers and on-device AI applications.