Analog Devices confirms long-term wafer deal with TSMC
Analog Devices will supply TSMC's Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing subsidiary with long-term wafer capacity.
This announcement is the latest milestone in a 30-year partnership between the two firms. Analog says it adds another option for the firm to secure additional capacity of fine-pitch technology nodes to serve critical platforms across its business. This includes wireless BMS (wBMS) and Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) applications.
In so doing, it will reinforce its hybrid manufacturing network, which helps to insulate external factors while supporting the means to increase output and scale rapidly to meet customer needs.
"Our hybrid manufacturing network helps deliver a competitive edge to our customers. Together with TSMC, we can serve our customers with more resilient supplies, respond even more rapidly to customer needs and changing market conditions, and focus our investments on innovative manufacturing solutions that benefit society and the planet," said Vivek Jain, Executive Vice President of Global Operations & Technology at ADI.