Analog Devices confirms long-term wafer deal with TSMC

This announcement is the latest milestone in a 30-year partnership between the two firms. Analog says it adds another option for the firm to secure additional capacity of fine-pitch technology nodes to serve critical platforms across its business. This includes wireless BMS (wBMS) and Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) applications.

In so doing, it will reinforce its hybrid manufacturing network, which helps to insulate external factors while supporting the means to increase output and scale rapidly to meet customer needs.