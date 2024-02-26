Samsung to deliver Arm's next generation Cortex-X CPUs

The new arrangement is the latest in years of partnership between the two firms. Together they have shipped millions of devices shipped using Arm CPU intellectual property on various process nodes made by Samsung Foundry. Cortex-X CPUs are designed to power advanced computing applications such as Generative AI.



The two companies plan to keep working together. They say they have 'bold plans' to reinvent 2-nanometer (nm) GAA for next-generation data centre and infrastructure custom silicon, and to also develop a 'groundbreaking' AI chiplet solution targeted at the AI mobile computing market.

“As we continue into the Gen AI era, we are excited to extend our partnership with Arm to deliver the next generation Cortex-X CPU, enabling our mutual customers to create innovative products,” said Jongwook Kye, Executive Vice President and Head of Foundry Design Platform Development at Samsung Electronics. “Both Samsung and Arm have built a solid foundation from many years of collaboration. This unprecedented level of deep design technology co-optimisation has resulted in a groundbreaking accomplishment, providing access to the newest Cortex-CPU on the latest GAA process node.”

Samsung announced its initial production of 3nm Multi-Bridge-Channel FET (MBCFET), based on Samsung’s GAA technology in 2022. GAA technology allows further device scaling beyond the FinFET generation, improving power efficiency with reduced supply voltage level and enhanced performance with higher drive current capability.

